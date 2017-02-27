Editorial: The future of Steve Jobs' iPad vision for Post-PC computing, part 2 (AppleInsider)

"Most remarkable about Apple's iPad sales is that they are augmentative to growing Mac sales. Rather than trading its high end conventional PC sales for lower end tablets (as many PC makers have inadvertently done), Apple has effectively tripled its total computer sales by selling iPads to new users or for use in new roles, while also cultivating Mac sales among users who prefer its more complex, powerful and flexible environment.Editorial: The future of Steve Jobs' iPad vision for Post-PC computing, part 2
While commonly praised as an inevitable and desirable outcome, the hybrid "two in one" convergence products that Microsoft and many of its licensees are trying to sell actually compromise in the wrong areas, resulting in products that are heavier and more complex than an ideal tablet but also can't command the same premium as a performance-oriented PC."
From an extensive iPad market reality check; also see part 1
Posted by Peter O'Kelly
