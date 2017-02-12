"“There’s so many things in our business that have been surprises to us. Probably the biggest of which is that it just took so long for the other large technology companies to offer something in this space, but I don’t think in our wildest dreams we ever thought we’d have a six- to seven-year head start, especially because we’re across the lake from another big technology company in that space, and we all know so many people at each other’s companies. And so, there have been so many surprises, but if you read the document, the stated mental model was that an individual in his or her dorm room or garage would have access to the same cost structure and scalability of infrastructure as the largest companies of the world. To give you an idea back then, we were talking about those largest companies being like, Peoplesoft. We wanted to be part of enabling a thousand flowers to bloom.”"Amazon cloud leader Andy Jassy sizes up the competition in rare public remarks about rivals - GeekWire
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Amazon cloud leader Andy Jassy sizes up the competition in rare public remarks about rivals
Excerpt from a wide-ranging interview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 1:36 PM
