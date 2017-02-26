"Everyone needs a helping hand sometimes. Enter the Google Assistant, which is conversational, personal and helps you get things done—from telling you about your day to taking a selfie. The Assistant is already available on Pixel, Google Home, Google Allo and Android Wear. Now we're bringing it to even more people. Starting this week, the Google Assistant is coming to smartphones running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.The Google Assistant is coming to more Android phones
Whether you need to know how to say “nice to meet you” in Korean or just a simple reminder to do laundry when you get home, your Assistant can help. With the Google Assistant on Android phones, you have your own personal, helpful Google right in your pocket."
Sunday, February 26, 2017
The Google Assistant is coming to more Android phones (The Keyword)
Tbd if Samsung will try to keep its smartphone customers focused on Viv instead
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 4:17 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)