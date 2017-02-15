"The Intel decision provoked a sharp difference of opinion between Brian Krzanich, Intel’s current chief executive, and Craig R. Barrett, a former Intel chairman and chief executive.Intel Drops Its Sponsorship of Science Fairs, Prompting an Identity Crisis - The New York Times
Mr. Krzanich has told colleagues privately that the science fairs were the fairs of the past and had become tilted to life sciences and biotechnology, not primary fields for Intel, according to two people who are not authorized to speak publicly for the company.
Mr. Barrett disagreed. In an email, he said, “you might instead conclude that Intel is a company of the past, just like Westinghouse when they dropped” sponsorship of the national science fair in 1998."
Wednesday, February 15, 2017
A busy couple weeks for Intel's PR department; also see Intel gives Trump credit for $7bn US factory it announced under Obama (The Guardian)
