"Apple Inc. shares hit a record on optimism the next iPhone will drive a resurgence in sales and help the company's services businesses grow.
The stock climbed less than 1 percent to $133.29 at the close Monday in New York, the highest on record. The increase valued Apple at about $699 billion, making it the world’s most highly capitalized company. Google parent Alphabet Inc. is next at $573 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg."
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
Apple Shares Hit Record Close on Optimism for Next iPhone - Bloomberg
For a refresher on recent conventional wisdom, see Apple Is 'Doomed' 2016 Edition (Forbes, 11/30/2016)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:01 AM
