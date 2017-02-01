Facebook changes feed to promote posts that aren’t fake, sensational, or spam | TechCrunch

"Facebook is prioritizing “authentic” content in News Feed with a ranking algorithm change that detects and promotes content “that people consider genuine, and not misleading, sensational, or spammy.” It’s also giving a boost to stories that are going viral in real-time right now that could help it compete with Twitter for in-the-moment news sharingFacebook changes feed to promote posts that aren’t fake, sensational, or spam | TechCrunch
To build the update, Facebook categorized Pages that frequently share inauthentic posts like fake news and clickbaity headlines, or get their posts hidden often. It then used these posts to train an algorithm that detects similar content as its shared in the News Feed. Facebook will now give extra feed visibility to posts that don’t show signs of similarity to inauthentic content."
Looks like Russia will have to refine its technique for the mid-term elections; see News Feed FYI: New Signals to Show You More Authentic and Timely Stories (Facebook blog) for more details
