Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Google’s chief business officer: 'We have to take the fake news problem very, very seriously’ - Recode

Check the full post for a brief interview excerpt

"“We have to take the fake news problem very, very seriously and think about what we can do there,” he said at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif.

The proliferation of misinformation online is a tricky problem to solve, he said, but the company has made efforts by cutting fake news publishers off from one of its advertising platforms. Google has also added labels when certain stories in Google News have been fact-checked.

“Fake news means a lot of different things to different people, and it’s often very hard to draw the line, obviously, between fake news and bad journalism,” he said, adding that concerns about censorship also arise."
Google’s chief business officer: 'We have to take the fake news problem very, very seriously’ - Recode
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 