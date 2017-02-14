"Amazon has taken the wraps off of its own Skype competitor. Chime is a new video conferencing and communications from AWS that’s focused on business users.Amazon launches Chime, a video conferencing and communications service for business | TechCrunch
Beyond VoIP calling and video messaging, Chime includes virtual meetings, allowing users to host or join a remote meeting through the service. Pricing starts at $2.50 per user per month on the lowest end, with a higher tier plan of $15 per user which includes video and screen-sharing among other features. There is a basic option available for free but that is limited to video calls and chat rooms between two users.
Chime is available for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices."
Tuesday, February 14, 2017
See this Amazon page for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:32 AM
