Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Amazon launches Chime, a video conferencing and communications service for business | TechCrunch

See this Amazon page for more details

"Amazon has taken the wraps off of its own Skype competitor. Chime is a new video conferencing and communications from AWS that’s focused on business users.

Beyond VoIP calling and video messaging, Chime includes virtual meetings, allowing users to host or join a remote meeting through the service. Pricing starts at $2.50 per user per month on the lowest end, with a higher tier plan of $15 per user which includes video and screen-sharing among other features. There is a basic option available for free but that is limited to video calls and chat rooms between two users.

Chime is available for Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices."
Amazon launches Chime, a video conferencing and communications service for business | TechCrunch
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 