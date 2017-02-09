"February 7, 2017: Today is the 20th anniversary of the formal completion of Apple Computer’s acquisition of NeXT Software, Inc. Had Steve Jobs’ first company not bought his second, history likely would have been very different. Apple might not exist today. No iPhone. But what could have happened to NeXT? Former NeXT software leader and then-Apple Senior VP of Software Avie Tevanian has donated to the Computer History Museum a historic document that hints at this alternate history: a draft of a November 1996 S-1 SEC statement, never completed or submitted, declaring that NeXT was planning to issue an initial public offering of 5 million shares of common stock."NeXT: Steve Jobs’ dot.com IPO that Never Happened | Computer History Museum
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:54 AM
