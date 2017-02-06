"Google used the Super Bowl to plug its Google Home connectivity service, but the TV commercial apparently confused the systems in homes of those who already have it. For them, Google Home went whacko.Google's Home TV ad makes Google Home systems go crazy
Those who already have Google Home took to Twitter to complain that it interfered with their units. Apparently, the home systems heard the TV broadcasts calling its name, and it became befuddled."
Monday, February 06, 2017
Google's Home TV ad makes Google Home systems go crazy (USA Today)
Not okay, Google
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:08 AM
