Monday, February 06, 2017

Google's Home TV ad makes Google Home systems go crazy (USA Today)

Not okay, Google

"Google used the Super Bowl to plug its Google Home connectivity service, but the TV commercial apparently confused the systems in homes of those who already have it. For them, Google Home went whacko.

Those who already have Google Home took to Twitter to complain that it interfered with their units. Apparently, the home systems heard the TV broadcasts calling its name, and it became befuddled."
