"Twitter’s latest earnings were an unmitigated disaster. There was a huge revenue miss, coupled with a weak outlook that freaked out investors, who drove the stock down more than 12 percent.Twitter hopes machine learning can save it from oblivion | VentureBeat | AI | by Chris O'Brien
But part-time CEO Jack Dorsey insists that all is not lost. And to rally the troops and convince investors to give him more time, he tried his best yesterday to highlight the ways he believes the company’s investments in machine learning offer reasons for optimism."
Friday, February 10, 2017
Check the full post for speculation about how Twitter may try to leverage machine learning to "provide more magical experiences"
