"I’m happy to report that the first Chromebook designed from the ground up to run Android apps out of the box has arrived, albeit a little past the end of 2016. It goes on sale this week for $450. It’s called the Samsung Chromebook Plus, and it runs on an ARM processor, the same type of processor that powers the vast majority of smartphones and tablets. It was designed in close cooperation with Google.Mossberg: Android apps on Chrome OS arrive, disappoint - The Verge
Alas, in my tests of the Plus over the last few days, I found the Android execution frustrating.
The Android app feature is still in beta, not all apps work, and too many of those that do run seem like awkwardly blown-up phone apps, not software that’s tailored for the Chromebook's 12-inch screen. And there are other issues."
Thursday, February 16, 2017
Mossberg: Android apps on Chrome OS arrive, disappoint - The Verge
On a related note, see Google’s not-so-secret new OS (Tech Specs)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:25 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)