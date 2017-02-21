"Despite these issues, it may be that we’ve given up on wearables a bit too soon. The problem is that we’re thinking much too narrowly about what the concept, and implementation, of wearable computing really is. To be clear, I don’t see a big future for the individual products that we currently count as wearables, but I think the idea of several linked components that work together as a wearable computing system could have legs.Rethinking Wearable Computing | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
Imagine, for example, a combination of something you wear on your wrist, something you wear on your face, perhaps a foldable screen you carry in your pocket, along with a set of intelligent earbuds (which might be integrated into the glasses you wear on your face), all of which work together seamlessly.
The devices would each incorporate sensors and/or cameras that would enable real-world contextual information. They would all incorporate high-speed wireless connections, and the entire system would be reliably voice-controlled with an AI-powered digital assistant. Critically, I think a solution like this would need to be sold together as a system—though a componentized system might work as well."
Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Rethinking Wearable Computing | Tech.pinions - Perspective, Insight, Analysis
On a related note, see Robert Scoble's speculation that Apple may introduce a "very lightweight" pair of AR glasses in 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:45 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)