Sunday, February 26, 2017

Stowe Boyd — Google bails on the ill-fated Spaces

Adding to the long list of communication/collaboration apps/services Google has terminated

"Spaces was a place to share and discuss images, links, and posts. I never understood who it was supposed to be for. It’s not full-fledged blogging, not really a bookmarking repository, and not really Pinterest. And not integrated in any way with Keep.

Meanwhile, Google is not really investing in serious innovation around the tools people actually use everyday, like Gmail, Docs, Calendar, and so on."
