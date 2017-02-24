"A major software bug means that passwords from the world's biggest sites, including Fitbit, OKCupid, and Uber have been leaking for months.Cloudflare bug causes customers' websites to leak sensitive data, no sign of hackers - Business Insider
Security researchers revealed the flaw in internet infrastructure provider Cloudflare's software on Thursday night.
Cloudflare said on Friday there was no sign yet the leak had been exploited by hackers, but security experts have said there is no way the company could know this.
Cloudflare hosts 6 million websites, spreading them across the internet to put them closer to customers while at the same time reducing their exposure to the so-called Distributed Denial of Service attacks that might knock them offline."
Friday, February 24, 2017
Also see Serious Cloudflare bug exposed a potpourri of secret customer data (Ars Technica)
