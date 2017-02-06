"Uber’s vision is a seductive one, particularly for sci-fi fans. The company envisions people taking conventional Ubers from their homes to nearby “vertiports” that dot residential neighborhoods. Then they would zoom up into the air and across town to the vertiport closest to their offices. (“We don’t need stinking bridges!” says Moore.) These air taxis will only need ranges of between 50 to 100 miles, and Moore thinks that they can be at least partially recharged while passengers are boarding or exiting the aircraft. He also predicts we’ll see several well-engineered flying cars in the next one to three years and that there will be human pilots, at least managing the onboard computers, for the foreseeable future."Uber Hires Veteran NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars - Bloomberg
Monday, February 06, 2017
Uber Hires Veteran NASA Engineer to Develop Flying Cars - Bloomberg
Not entirely self-flying for the 1.0 release
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:03 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)