Intel gives Trump credit for $7bn US factory it announced under Obama | Technology | The Guardian

Trump was happy to take credit, thanking Krzanich and calling the Fab 42 plant – which will make state-of-the-art computer chips – a great investment in jobs and innovation.
However, the semiconductor company had already announced the same factory back in 2011 when Barack Obama was in power. In 2012, Obama made a speech in front of the building, describing it – to a cheering crowd – as an “example of an America that attracts the next generation of good manufacturing jobs”.
The construction of Fab 42 was halted in 2014, following a slump in PC sales, but analysts don’t believe Trump is the reason it’s been restarted. Instead, the decision to complete work on the factory is likely to be based on industry pressure to move to more advanced types of chips as demand for smart devices surges."
Friday, February 10, 2017
Intel inside ... Trump's bogus job claims
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
