"Quip is releasing the next set of updates from its integration with parent company Salesforce, announcing a tighter data connection, as well as releasing new functionality around task management. All of this is being bundled into a major redesign intended to keep the word processing and collaboration app fresh, simple, and modern.Salesforce launches Quip Connect app for Sales and Service Clouds | VentureBeat | Apps | by Ken Yeung
Quip Connect in the Salesforce AppExchange will be available on February 13, but Quip’s redesigned apps for the web, iOS and Android, and desktop and checklists are available today.
[...]
“Our vision is that any time you need collaboration or spreadsheet, it’s going to be available with Quip,” said company chief executive Bret Taylor. However, he shared that it was also a play to encourage users to abandon Office 365, Google Docs, and other similar tools. “We hope to be the best productivity tool for Salesforce…a good chunk of new customers will start using Quip because of Salesforce,” he said. “As you look at the landscape of productivity tools out there, it may be a competitive advantage for us.”"
Wednesday, February 08, 2017
Salesforce launches Quip Connect app for Sales and Service Clouds | VentureBeat | Apps | by Ken Yeung
Also adding task management; see Meet the new Quip and Get your projects done with checklists and reminders (Quip blog) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 3:00 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)