"Apple Inc. has hired Timothy D. Twerdahl, the former head of Amazon.com Inc.’s Fire TV unit, as a vice president in charge of Apple TV product marketing and shifted the executive who previously held the job to a spot negotiating media content deals.Apple Hires Amazon’s Fire TV Head to Run Apple TV Business - Bloomberg
The moves suggest a renewed focus on the Apple TV and on providing more content for the device, an effort that has been stalled in the past by failed negotiations."
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Apple Hires Amazon’s Fire TV Head to Run Apple TV Business - Bloomberg
I'm guessing the probability of Amazon creating an Apple TV app for Amazon Prime Video is not going up
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 9:11 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)