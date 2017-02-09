"It turns out that Google isn’t the only company Snap is paying for cloud and infrastructure support.It’s not just Google — Snap has a $1 billion cloud services deal with Amazon, too - Recode
Snap also has a $1 billion deal with Amazon to use its cloud computing services, according to an updated version of its S-1 IPO paperwork mad public Thursday morning.
The deal, originally signed last year then amended on Wednesday, is for “redundant infrastructure support of our business operations,” and Snap says it may also “invest in building our own infrastructure to better serve our customers.”"
Thursday, February 09, 2017
Later in the article: "While it said that its deal with Google “requires that we use their cloud services for substantially all of our hosting requirements,” it also mentioned that the arrangement “permits us to use other third-party service providers for a portion of our cloud services.""
