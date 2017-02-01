"Enterprise Grid has been in the works for over a year, and it is potentially Slack’s most ambitious move yet. It will include not just an enterprise-grade version of Slack, with an unlimited number of workspaces, but some new features that will take Slack, for the first time, into a whole new area in terms of where it sits in a business.Slack takes aim at the corporate sector with Enterprise Grid, adds bots from SAP | TechCrunch
A new set of search, business intelligence and analytics tools — which are not launching today but plan to be rolled out later in the year — will give users the ability to look for files across the whole of their system, and and also suggest content and contacts to users, positioning Slack as a platform to interact across the whole knowledge base of your company.
The new version goes live today, and to kick it off, Slack is announcing some initial customers: financial services giant Capital One, Paypal and IBM."
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Slack takes aim at the corporate sector with Enterprise Grid, adds bots from SAP | TechCrunch
See Introducing Slack Enterprise Grid (Slack blog) for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)