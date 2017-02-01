"Facebook is building an app for television and is asking publishers to create exclusive, TV-like shows for it, according to a new report. The Wall Street Journal reports that Facebook has been building the app, which would be available for boxes such as Apple TV. It is also talking to media companies about licensing TV-quality shows to be available on the app, the Journal reported, part of a long-term strategy to make video the center of the platform.Facebook is reportedly making an app for set-top TV boxes - The Verge
Facebook began working on an app last summer after discussing the idea for years, according to the Journal. But it’s not enough to build an app: Facebook needs to fill it with programming. Video on Facebook today consists mostly of short clips and experimental live streams — both formats that will be difficult to sell advertising revenue against. And advertising is the whole point of the exercise, because Facebook told investors recently that it’s running out of places in the News Feed where it could insert new ads."
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Facebook is reportedly making an app for set-top TV boxes - The Verge
Maybe this will nudge Amazon into creating an Apple TV app...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:29 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)