"Facebook’s fourth-quarter sales, announced Wednesday, handily beat Wall Street estimates. And even a $500 million jury verdict that went against the company earlier in the day did little to diminish enthusiasm about its finances.Facebook’s Loss in Court Doesn’t Dim Excitement Over Huge Growth - The New York Times
Facebook said sales had totaled $8.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2016, up 51 percent compared with a year ago, surpassing analysts’ expectations of $8.5 billion. Not surprisingly, user growth is at a peak.
[...]
The controversy over fake news seemed to have little effect on users’ appetite for the website. Total profit for the quarter was $3.6 billion, annual ad revenue was up roughly $10 billion compared with 2015, and more than half of the site’s 1.86 billion regular visitors used it daily."
Thursday, February 02, 2017
That's a lot of faces (and ads)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:14 AM
