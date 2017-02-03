"Musk said he agreed to join the Presidential Advisory Forum “to provide feedback on issues that I think are important for our country and the world.” In the statement — which he also shared on Twitter — he said his goals “are to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy and to help make humanity a multi-planet civilization, a consequence of which will be the creation of hundreds of thousands of jobs and a more inspiring future for all.”Elon Musk explains why he won't quit Donald Trump's advisory council - The Verge
Both Kalanick and Musk agreed to join the 19-member economic advisory council last December — a group that also includes Disney CEO Bob Iger, Wal-Mart CEO Doug McMillon, and PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi. Kalanick stepped down today after Uber’s reaction to the immigration executive order reportedly led to 200,000 people deleting their accounts. “Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the president or his agenda,” Kalanick said in an internal memo. “Unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that.”"
Friday, February 03, 2017
Musk's missions will long outlast Trump's presidency
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:16 AM
