From a Snap profile as it prepares to IPO; in other Snap news, see Snapchat’s next Lenses could identify and add to landscapes as well as faces (TechCrunch) and Ahead Of Its IPO, Snap Is Losing To Instagram On A Key Metric (BuzzFeed)
"At Stanford, also his father’s alma mater, Mr. Spiegel majored in product design and started a handful of companies with Mr. Murphy, a fellow Kappa Sigma fraternity brother. (Their early start-ups flopped.) There, Mr. Spiegel also met some of the men who would become his mentors, including Scott Cook, then the chief executive of Intuit, and Eric Schmidt, the Google chairman, who taught an M.B.A. class that he attended.Snap’s Chief Taps Into the ‘Right Now’ - The New York Times
Mr. Spiegel “really is the next Gates or Zuckerberg,” Mr. Schmidt said in an interview, comparing the Snap chief to Microsoft’s co-founder, Bill Gates, and Facebook’s chief, Mark Zuckerberg. “He has superb manners, which he says he got from his mother. He credits his father’s long legal calls, which he overheard, to giving him perspective on business and structure as a very young man.”"