"Peter Thiel once chastised the media for taking Donald Trump at his word during the presidential campaign. With respect to banning Muslims from the country or erecting a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, the billionaire investor and Trump ally cautioned not to take the GOP candidate “literally.”These words are coming back to haunt Peter Thiel, Trump’s man in Silicon Valley - The Washington Post
Now the PayPal co-founder is seeing his words come back to haunt him. Over the last week, the new administration has issued executive orders to temporarily ban Muslim immigrants, refugees and visitors from seven countries and pushed ahead to build a border wall."
Wednesday, February 01, 2017
