"This trend, of course, reflects how new technology is radically changing many traditional businesses. Developments like connected homes and driverless cars are upending old models. Many companies have come to the realization that building technology in-house was a painstaking process that often meant getting leapfrogged by start-ups.For Non-Tech Companies, if You Can’t Build It, Buy a Start-Up - The New York Times
So companies not usually thought of as being in the tech sector have become more aggressive, making more than $125 billion worth of acquisitions in 2016, the most ever. Five years ago, that figure was $20 billion."
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
For Non-Tech Companies, if You Can’t Build It, Buy a Start-Up - The New York Times
Tech different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:53 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)