"But you’d be wrong to think this isn’t a hugely important upgrade to Evernote. In fact, this random Tuesday is one of the most significant moments in the nine-year history of the company. Version 8.0 brings with it an entirely new design, a bunch of refinements to what had become a hopelessly overwrought service, and a renewed focus on what Evernote is actually for. It’s the fastest, cleanest app the company has ever released. It’s the culmination of more than a year of overdue under-the-hood work to make Evernote reliable, consistent, and future-proof. And it represents the beginning of a new era for the company, in which it will try to make the transition from a note-taking app to being the place you do your best thinking. And thanks to the latest in machine learning and artificial intelligence, a place that does some of the thinking for you.Evernote 8.0 Is More Than an Update—It's a Reboot | WIRED
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Speaking of reboots, I had to delete and reinstall Evernote on my iPad to get the new version out of a crash cycle. Also see Evernote is still dead to me, but the iOS app looks better than ever (TNW)
