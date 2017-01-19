"Google is taking over Twitter’s mobile app developer platform Fabric, as well as its Crashlytics crash reporting system, Answers mobile app analytics, Digits SMS login system and FastLane development automation system. Twitter launched Fabric as a modular SDK in 2014 to allow developers to pick and choose different tools to improve their apps, and it now serves apps reaching 2.5 billion users built by 580,000 developers.Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter | TechCrunch
But as Twitter tries to get into better financial shape, it’s cutting non-essential divisions. By passing the platform off to Google, it can remove the costs of running Fabric without screwing over its developers by suddenly shutting it down. Google will continue to operate Fabric and its related tools, and developers shouldn’t have to do anything to support the transition.
It begs the question, is Twitter trying to slim down to take another swing at getting acquired?"
Thursday, January 19, 2017
Google acquires Fabric developer platform and team from Twitter | TechCrunch
Ongoing tumultuous transition times for Twitter
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:44 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)