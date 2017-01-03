"Elon Musk’s SpaceX said Monday that it has discovered the cause of a September rocket explosion and plans to return to flight as soon as Sunday.Elon Musk’s SpaceX says it has found cause of rocket explosion and plans to fly again Sunday - The Washington Post
The conclusions of the company’s investigation have yet to be approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, and the agency has yet to provide it a license to launch. But SpaceX’s statement means that it has confidence that federal agencies will approve its remedies for the problem and that it will soon receive the green light."
Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Check Anomaly Updates (SpaceX News) for more details
