Facebook is working on ways to read thoughts, job adverts suggest (The Telegraph)

Some thoughtful research
"The vacancies at Facebook's secretive "Building 8" division include PhD-level roles for a "brain-computer interface engineer" and a "neural imaging engineer", for a two-year project that will "accomplish bold things".
Another advert for the same two-year period describes building a "communication and computing platform of the future". The roles include analysis of "neuroimaging and electrophysiological data" and "developing novel non-invasive neuroimaging technologies".Facebook is working on ways to read thoughts, job adverts suggest
The idea of Facebook being able to read minds may sound like a science-fiction fantasy, and could potentially be the ultimate privacy nightmare. But it is not the first indication the company has given that it wants to make telepathy a reality."