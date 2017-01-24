"Those hardware employees appear to have been Oracle's failing SPARC hardware department staffers. In mid 2016, Oracle claimed its new SPARC S7 processor would be offered on Oracle Cloud. The cloud is Oracle's new revenue hope since its new software licensing revenue plummeted by 20 percent in its last quarter ended December 15. At the same time, Oracle's hardware revenue had fallen 13 percent.Oracle lays off more than 1,000 employees | ZDNet
While some of those being fired are management and staff, the majority are hardware and software developers. Rumors had been spreading for some time that SPARC and its Unix operating system Solaris were on the chopping block."
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
In other alternative-fact workforce rebalancing news, see IBM Touts Trump-Pleasing Hiring Plans While Firing Thousands (Bloomberg)
