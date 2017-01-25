Later in the post: "The app will also allow you to play a sound from the AirPods that will help you locate one that is out of sight"; also see What's New in iOS 10.3: Find My AirPods, APFS File System, New Apple ID Setting and More (MacRumors)
"Apple just released iOS 10.3 beta for developers and within has surprised with a new Find My AirPods feature that allows users to locate their missing cord-free Apple earbuds.Apple releases Find My AirPods feature for locating lost earbuds in iOS 10.3 beta | 9to5Mac
The feature lives inside Apple’s Find my iPhone app, which allows users to locate their missing iOS devices on a Map via iCloud and a standalone iOS app. But since the AirPods rely on Bluetooth connectivity, it will only be able to locate the AirPods if they are in range of your other Apple devices. So, if you happen to lose one and don’t realize until after, you’d have to walk back in range in order to get a hit on the map. With Bluetooth, you can potentially get up to 5-10 meters of range."