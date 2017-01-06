Research Blog: Google Brain Residency Program - 7 months in and looking ahead (Google Research Blog)

"Our first group of residents arrived in June 2016, working with researchers on problems at the forefront of machine learning. The wide array of topics studied by residents reflects the diversity of the residents themselves — some come to the program as new graduates with degrees ranging from BAs to Ph.Ds in computer science to physics and mathematics to biology and neuroscience, while other residents come with years of industry experience under their belts. They all have come with a passion for learning how to conduct machine learning research.Research Blog: Google Brain Residency Program - 7 months in and looking ahead
The breadth of research being done by the Google Brain Team along with resident-mentorship pairing flexibility ensures that residents with interests in machine learning algorithms and reinforcement learning, natural language understanding, robotics, neuroscience, genetics and more, are able to find good mentors to help them pursue their ideas and publish interesting work. And just seven months into the program, the Residents are already making an impact in the research field."
From a program overview by Jeff Dean and Leslie Phillips; see Brain Residency Program for more details
