"The Times bureau in Beijing said it had not been contacted by the Chinese government about the matter. A Times spokeswoman in New York, Eileen Murphy, said the company had asked Apple to reconsider its decision.Apple Removes New York Times Apps From Its Store in China - The New York Times
“The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times of that country, coverage which is no different from the journalism we do about every other country in the world,” Ms. Murphy said in a statement.
The request appears to have been made under regulations released in June 2016 called Provisions on the Administration of Mobile Internet Application Information Services."
Thursday, January 05, 2017
Apple Removes New York Times Apps From Its Store in China - The New York Times
Tangentially, see In China, Big Brother isn’t just watching your every move. He may be selling your personal data. (The Washington Post)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:39 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)