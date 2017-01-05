Apple Removes New York Times Apps From Its Store in China - The New York Times

Thursday, January 05, 2017

Tangentially, see In China, Big Brother isn’t just watching your every move. He may be selling your personal data. (The Washington Post)

"The Times bureau in Beijing said it had not been contacted by the Chinese government about the matter. A Times spokeswoman in New York, Eileen Murphy, said the company had asked Apple to reconsider its decision.

“The request by the Chinese authorities to remove our apps is part of their wider attempt to prevent readers in China from accessing independent news coverage by The New York Times of that country, coverage which is no different from the journalism we do about every other country in the world,” Ms. Murphy said in a statement.

The request appears to have been made under regulations released in June 2016 called Provisions on the Administration of Mobile Internet Application Information Services."
