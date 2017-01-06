"Lots of people get new phones and tablets for Christmas, so it stands to reason they’d load them up right away. But analysts say that even with that expectation, Apple’s record $240 million in App Store purchases on New Year’s Day is noteworthy.Apple is happy to have a business that’s growing: The App Store - Recode
Apple’s services business, a big chunk of which comes from iTunes and the App Store, today represents 13 percent of Apple’s revenue and is the only major segment of the company’s business that grew last quarter.
For the year, Apple said it paid out $20 billion to developers, up more than 40 percent from 2015. And if it paid out that much, it’s fair to say its own take was also up significantly. (Apple typically gets 30 percent of the revenue generated by app sales, but it can vary for subscriptions and other types of sales.)"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:43 AM
