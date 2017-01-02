"WHAT’S THE PROBLEM here? It did not happen.Russia Hysteria Infects WashPost Again: False Story About Hacking U.S. Electric Grid
There was no “penetration of the U.S. electricity grid.” The truth was undramatic and banal. Burlington Electric, after receiving a Homeland Security notice sent to all U.S. utility companies about the malware code found in the DNC system, searched all its computers and found the code in a single laptop that was not connected to the electric grid.
Apparently, the Post did not even bother to contact the company before running its wildly sensationalistic claims, so Burlington Electric had to issue its own statement to the Burlington Free Press, which debunked the Post’s central claim (emphasis in original): “We detected the malware in a single Burlington Electric Department laptop NOT connected to our organization’s grid systems.”"
Monday, January 02, 2017
Russia Hysteria Infects WashPost Again: False Story About Hacking U.S. Electric Grid
From a Glenn Greenwald reporting reality check
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:05 AM
