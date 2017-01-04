"On the strategy front, Amazon's strategy with Alexa rhymes with what we've seen from Netflix and Microsoft in the past. Netflix dropped allegiance to hardware and partnered with multiple vendors to distribute its service. Microsoft's Windows operating system wasn't the best game in town in the early days of the PC market, but gained distribution to become a standard.At CES 2017, Amazon revs Alexa everywhere strategy | ZDNet
Amazon sees similar success ahead. We can debate all day whether Alexa is really that smart relative to Google Assistant, Cortana, and Siri. But that bake-off may not matter. History shows distribution can trump all as long as a technology is good enough."
Check the full post for a list of Alexa partners; tangentially, see Can Alexa help solve a murder? Police think so — but Amazon won’t give up her data. (The Washington Post)
