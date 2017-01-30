"President Trump is arguably Twitter's most prominent user. But, as many outlets have reported over the past couple of days, the people operating his administration's Twitter accounts may not be using all their security options to the fullest. As CNN reported, a hacker specifically wrote to the president with tips on how to lock hackers out of his official Twitter account.Twitter security tips that we can learn from the Trump administration - The Washington Post
Although your own Twitter account may not be as sought-after as the president's, the hubbub over the security of the White House's accounts is a good reminder for all Twitter users to take a spin through their settings. Below are some tips."
Some timely Twitter tips
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:28 AM
