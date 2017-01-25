Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Facebook, Snapchat Deals Produce Meager Results for News Outlets - Bloomberg

Not making it up on volume

"Digital Content Next found that 17 of its members generated an average of $7.7 million in the first half of 2016 from third-party platforms, or 14 percent of their total digital revenue. Publishers still “express deep ambivalence” about Facebook’s commitment to helping them make money on the social media platform, the report said.

“On the most basic level, publishers are being disintermediated, losing their relationship with their audiences, and they fear that Facebook will further encroach on their traditional businesses,” the report said."
