"Digital Content Next found that 17 of its members generated an average of $7.7 million in the first half of 2016 from third-party platforms, or 14 percent of their total digital revenue. Publishers still “express deep ambivalence” about Facebook’s commitment to helping them make money on the social media platform, the report said.Facebook, Snapchat Deals Produce Meager Results for News Outlets - Bloomberg
“On the most basic level, publishers are being disintermediated, losing their relationship with their audiences, and they fear that Facebook will further encroach on their traditional businesses,” the report said."
Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Not making it up on volume
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:10 AM
