"The existence of the small cadre of informants within one of the country’s most popular computer repair services was revealed in the case of a California doctor who is facing federal charges after his hard drive was flagged by a technician. The doctor’s lawyers found that the FBI had cultivated eight “confidential human sources” in the Geek Squad over a four-year period, according to a judge’s order in the case, with all of them receiving some payment.If a Best Buy technician is a paid FBI informant, are his computer searches legal? - The Washington Post
The case raises issues about privacy and the government use of informants. If a customer turns over their computer for repair, do they forfeit their expectation of privacy, and their Fourth Amendment protection from unreasonable searches? And if an informant is paid, does it compromise their credibility or effectively convert them into an agent of the government?"
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
If a Best Buy technician is a paid FBI informant, are his computer searches legal? - The Washington Post
Moonlighting Geeks
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:49 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)