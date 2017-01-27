"Mr. Trump and Mr. Musk appear to have other areas of overlapping interest as well. Mr. Musk has broached the subject of the nation’s aging electricity transmission grid in conversations with Mr. Trump, according to an insider with knowledge of the discussions.Elon Musk Has Trump’s Ear, and Wall Street Takes Note - The New York Times
Mr. Musk has advocated a so-called smart grid and has said that eventually Tesla will offer grid services, such as batteries that can be added to the grid and paired with solar and wind farms. This is the kind of high-impact infrastructure project that Mr. Trump has supported.
And Tesla’s success could help fend off Chinese efforts to compete or even dominate in what could be an important piece of the car industry’s future.
But the ultimate bond between the two may simply be that they both like to think big."
