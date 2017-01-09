Also see Phil Schiller on iPhone’s Launch, How It Changed Apple, and Why It Will Keep Going for 50 Years (Backchannel) and 'Sweating bullets' - The inside story of the first iPhone (BBC)
"January 9 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhone’s blockbuster debut. At Macworld 2007 in San Francisco, Steve Jobs introduced the world to iPhone as three products in one — “a widescreen iPod with touch controls, a revolutionary mobile phone and a breakthrough internet communications device.” In the ten years since, iPhone has enriched the lives of people around the world with over one billion units sold. It quickly grew into a revolutionary platform for hardware, software and services integration, and inspired new products, including iPad and Apple Watch, along with millions of apps that have become essential to people’s daily lives."iPhone at ten: the revolution continues - Apple