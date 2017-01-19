US Sues Oracle, Says It Pays White Men More Than Others - The New York Times

Thursday, January 19, 2017

Probably not the NYT tech news headline Oracle was hoping for this week; in other Oracle news, see Oracle Joins Cloud Data Center Expansion Race (Fortune)

"The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a lawsuit against Oracle, claiming that the technology giant has a "systemic practice" of paying white male workers more than their non-white and female counterparts with the same job titles.

The suit also says that the company favors Asian workers in its recruiting and hiring practices for product development and other technical roles, which resulted in hiring discrimination against non-Asian applicants."
