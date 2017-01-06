"In November, we launched Daydream with the goal of bringing high quality, mobile VR to everyone. With the Daydream View headset and controller, and a Daydream-ready phone like the Pixel or Moto Z, you can explore new worlds, kick back in your personal VR cinema and play games that put you in the center of the action.Welcoming more devices to the Daydream-ready family
Daydream-ready phones are built for VR with high-resolution displays, ultra smooth graphics, and high-fidelity sensors for precise head tracking. To give you even more choices to enjoy Daydream, today we’re welcoming new devices that will soon join the Daydream-ready family."
Friday, January 06, 2017
Welcoming more devices to the Daydream-ready family (The Keyword)
Check the full post for new Daydream (and Tango) compatible devices
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:08 AM
