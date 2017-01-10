Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Facebook’s Virtual Reality Foray Derided as ‘Fanciful Story’ - Bloomberg

Tbd if ZeniMax management will seek advice from Eduardo Saverin; on a related note, see Sticker Shock, and Maybe Nausea, Hamper Sales of Virtual Reality Gear (NYT)
"What started as a falling out between tech geeks has become a messy $2 billion dispute that may drag Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg onto the witness stand in a Dallas courtroom. The social media giant is accused of completing its acquisition of Oculus in 2014 with “full awareness” that the “holy grail” know-how behind one of Silicon Valley’s most promising consumer devices was misappropriated from another company.

ZeniMax Media Inc. is trying to show that it did the heavy lifting to develop the software and hardware for the virtual reality goggles, alleging a star employee recruited by Oculus purloined its intellectual property. Facebook and the Oculus executives named in the lawsuit deny wrongdoing and say it’s ZeniMax that’s spinning revisionist history."
