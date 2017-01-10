Tbd if ZeniMax management will seek advice from Eduardo Saverin; on a related note, see Sticker Shock, and Maybe Nausea, Hamper Sales of Virtual Reality Gear (NYT)
"What started as a falling out between tech geeks has become a messy $2 billion dispute that may drag Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg onto the witness stand in a Dallas courtroom. The social media giant is accused of completing its acquisition of Oculus in 2014 with “full awareness” that the “holy grail” know-how behind one of Silicon Valley’s most promising consumer devices was misappropriated from another company.Facebook’s Virtual Reality Foray Derided as ‘Fanciful Story’ - Bloomberg
ZeniMax Media Inc. is trying to show that it did the heavy lifting to develop the software and hardware for the virtual reality goggles, alleging a star employee recruited by Oculus purloined its intellectual property. Facebook and the Oculus executives named in the lawsuit deny wrongdoing and say it’s ZeniMax that’s spinning revisionist history."