"While still showing largely downward trends all over its advertising and search businesses, this was a small bit of good news for CEO Marissa Mayer. That is, except for a new government investigation into Yahoo’s massive data breach, a disaster of management which has slowed the closing of the sale of the company’s core assets to Verizon and could mean a discounted price in the $4.8 billion deal.As Yahoo moves closer to death, earnings beat expectations but the Verizon deal has been further delayed - Recode
So it was no surprise that Yahoo said it anticipates that the Verizon deal would close in the second quarter, which is a delay from what was first announced last year.
“I'm very pleased with our Q4 results and incredibly proud of the team’s execution on our 2016 strategic plan, particularly given the uniquely eventful past year for Yahoo,” said Mayer, in a very big understatement. Yahoo, as most know, has been Silicon Valley's longest-running traffic accident, as a parade of execs have tried to revive its waning fortunes to no avail."
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
Final chapter briefly postponed
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:23 AM
