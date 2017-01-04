"In a world of fiercely complex, emergent, and hard-to-master systems - from our climate to the diseases we strive to conquer - we believe that intelligent programs will help unearth new scientific knowledge that we can use for social benefit. To achieve this, we believe we’ll need general-purpose learning systems that are capable of developing their own understanding of a problem from scratch, and of using this to identify patterns and breakthroughs that we might otherwise miss. This is the focus of our long-term research mission at DeepMind.DeepMind’s work in 2016: a round-up | DeepMind
While we remain a long way from anything that approximates what you or we would term intelligence, 2016 was a big year in which we made exciting progress on a number of the core underlying challenges, and saw the first glimpses of the potential for positive real-world impact."
Wednesday, January 04, 2017
DeepMind’s work in 2016: a round-up | DeepMind
Check the full post for a review of DeepMind's 2016 results; also see What DeepMind brings to Alphabet (The Economist)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:37 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)