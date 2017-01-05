Why Twitter Is Vital and Struggling at Same Time: QuickTake Q&A - Bloomberg

Thursday, January 05, 2017

Check the full article for a timely Twitter reality check; perhaps Trump should acquire Twitter and rebrand it Minitrue

"At any given moment, millions of people around the globe are using Twitter to share news and opinions, gossip and jokes. At least some are also debating Twitter’s fate. It’s the social media giant that nobody wants to buy and the favored communication tool of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. How can a company be such a success and failure at the same time?"
