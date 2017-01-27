"We’ve already seen what LG’s upcoming flagship phone looks like, and now we’re hearing more about its capabilities. A report from CNET suggests the LG G6 will be the first handset outside of Google’s own Pixel range to come equipped with Google Assistant. This will give users all the usual voice command functionality expected from a digital assistant (setting alarms, making searches, and so on) but also access to Google’s chatbot-style interface.LG’s G6 will reportedly be the first non-Pixel phone with Google Assistant - The Verge
It’s interesting to note that although these sorts of voice interfaces have been available in phones for a while, they’ve recently become a greater part of the pitch for high-end devices. Samsung’s next flagship handset, the S8, is rumored to have a “beefed-up virtual assistant“ that will incorporate tech from its acquisition of Viv Labs — a startup from the original creators of Siri. In LG’s case, though, rocky finances mean it’s better off borrowing Google’s expertise than trying to develop its own assistant."
Friday, January 27, 2017
LG’s G6 will reportedly be the first non-Pixel phone with Google Assistant - The Verge
Samsung is placing some very big bets in 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:35 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)